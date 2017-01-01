News
Latest
- US Bombardier ruling risks thousands of UK jobs, claims union 3 hours ago
- More Catholics satisfied with policing in Northern Ireland
- Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff receives social media death threat
- Boeing trade dispute with Bombardier 'unjustified and unwarranted'
- Family in tribute to little angel Isobel - "a wonderful daughter"
Featured on Q Radio
Q Radio Entertainment News
-
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announce engagement
Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have announced their engagement.
-
Coronation Street star Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth, dies aged 77
Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for 34 years, has died.
-
Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn's brilliance made 'our Vera' a TV legend
For fans of Coronation Street, it is for a second time we say goodbye to "our Vera".
-
Rapper Young Dolph targeted in second shooting
Young Dolph is in hospital after being targeted in a second shooting in less than a year.
Songs just played on Q Radio
-
-
-
9:39am
Are You With MeDownload
-
9:33am
SkinDownload
Search
Listen on the go
Download the Q Radio app to keep listening, wherever you are! It's available on Apple and Android devices.Download from the App Store Download from Google Play